Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

