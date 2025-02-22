B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.92 and traded as high as C$4.09. B2Gold shares last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 9,065,412 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BTO. Cormark upgraded B2Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.91.

B2Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.32%.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin acquired 10,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,637.03. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

