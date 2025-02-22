AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Announces Earnings Results

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 17.16%. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $70.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

