Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $550,000 Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 278.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 180.0% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total value of $1,082,426.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,360.48. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 6.4 %

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Shares of AGM opened at $208.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.30. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $169.17 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.01%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.