Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $776,000 Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $4,618,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Maximus by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 296,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,167.68. This represents a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.64 per share, for a total transaction of $247,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,491,624.56. This trade represents a 1.28 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,063 shares of company stock worth $502,017 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

