Critical Analysis: Pamt (PAMT) & Its Peers

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pamt to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Pamt alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pamt and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt Competitors 299 1807 1621 39 2.37

Volatility & Risk

Pamt presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.61%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 22.27%. Given Pamt’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pamt is more favorable than its competitors.

Pamt has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pamt and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million -$31.80 million -8.86 Pamt Competitors $3.49 billion $148.13 million 21.41

Pamt’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pamt and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Pamt Competitors 3.33% 8.16% 4.84%

Summary

Pamt competitors beat Pamt on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Pamt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for Pamt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pamt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.