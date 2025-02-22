Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $743,000 Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRX. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 3.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 87,585.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RRX stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $130.94 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.