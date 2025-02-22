Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Sunstone Hotel Investors updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.860-0.980 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

