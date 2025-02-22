Frontier Price Tops $0.79 on Top Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Frontier token can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00000816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $6.16 million and $5,683.52 worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frontier has traded up 210.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001074 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,488.80 or 0.99603636 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,005.49 or 0.99104725 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Frontier Token Profile
Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,799,249 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Frontier
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars.
