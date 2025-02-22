Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $73.13 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $851.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.11.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nuts and nut-related products. It offers dried fruit-based products that are sold under, Fisher Nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

