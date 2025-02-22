Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $2.72 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advantage Trust Co raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $106.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average of $112.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.49 and a one year high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.