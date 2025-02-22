Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 20.7% – Here’s Why

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares were down 20.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,826,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AOT shares. Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Ascot Resources Trading Down 20.7 %

About Ascot Resources

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

