Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Beacon Lighting Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $781.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.83.

Beacon Lighting Group Company Profile

Beacon Lighting Group Limited retails lighting products in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, sources, imports, distributes, merchandises, markets, and sells light fittings, ceiling fans, and light globes, as well as energy products. It provides pendant, track, bathroom, outdoor, downlights, step, smart, LED, ceiling, down, spot and bar, strip and cabinet, wall lights and sconces, and lamps lightning products, as well as candles.

