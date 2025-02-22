Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
Beacon Lighting Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $781.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.83.
Beacon Lighting Group Company Profile
