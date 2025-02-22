Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Service Stream’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Service Stream Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $973.21 million, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Service Stream alerts:

Insider Activity at Service Stream

In other Service Stream news, insider Leigh Mackender sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.53 ($0.98), for a total value of A$1,224,800.00 ($780,127.39). 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Stream Company Profile

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Service Stream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Stream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.