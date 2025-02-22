CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,818 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rogco LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CVS opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

