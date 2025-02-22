Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Plans $0.17 Interim Dividend

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

