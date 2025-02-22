Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. Quanta Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.900-10.500 EPS.

Quanta Services Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $269.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.18. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $221.07 and a 1-year high of $365.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.53.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

