Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.75 on Friday.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $550.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92.



Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

