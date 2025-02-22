Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.303 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous interim dividend of $0.23.
Brambles Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84.
About Brambles
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brambles
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Market Shift: These 3 Stocks Are Winning While Big Tech Lags
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.