Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.303 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous interim dividend of $0.23.

Brambles Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84.

Get Brambles alerts:

About Brambles

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.