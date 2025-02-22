Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Curtiss-Wright worth $26,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $316.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $234.37 and a 1 year high of $393.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.82.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. This trade represents a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total value of $2,629,175.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,580,134.40. This represents a 19.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and have sold 23,064 shares worth $8,157,322. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

