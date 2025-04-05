Head to Head Survey: Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) and Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) and Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Atossa Therapeutics and Pharming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Therapeutics N/A -35.74% -33.51% Pharming Group -6.09% -7.65% -3.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and Pharming Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Atossa Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,064.53%. Given Atossa Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atossa Therapeutics is more favorable than Pharming Group.

Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharming Group has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atossa Therapeutics and Pharming Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.09 million ($0.21) -2.86 Pharming Group $245.32 million 2.46 -$10.55 million ($0.01) -90.00

Pharming Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atossa Therapeutics. Pharming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atossa Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atossa Therapeutics beats Pharming Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atossa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer. It also develops immunotherapy/chimeric antigen receptor therapy programs. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome. It also develops OTL-105, an investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of HAE. The company has a development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Orchard Therapeutics plc for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105. Pharming Group N.V. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.