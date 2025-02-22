Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 3.2% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

