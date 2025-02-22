Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

In other Nutrien news, Director Kenneth Alvin Seitz bought 10,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$64.04 per share, with a total value of C$671,779.60. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at C$74.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$70.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.52. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$60.74 and a 12-month high of C$83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 137.48%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

