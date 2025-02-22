908 Devices’ (MASS) Sell (E+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded 908 Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

MASS stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $88.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.99. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $7.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

