4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,201.43 ($65.72) and traded as high as GBX 5,500 ($69.49). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 5,410 ($68.35), with a volume of 122,114 shares trading hands.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,253.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,201.43.

Insider Activity at 4imprint Group

In related news, insider Paul Moody bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,802 ($60.67) per share, with a total value of £72,030 ($91,004.42). 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

