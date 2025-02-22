Insider Buying: MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Director Acquires $1,551,962.80 in Stock

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 143,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $1,551,962.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,255,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,284,200. This represents a 4.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MBX Biosciences Price Performance

NYSE:MBX opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.05. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of MBX Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,904,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,200,000.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.