Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 2,000 shares.
Galantas Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates the Omagh Gold Project, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers located in Northern Ireland. It also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gairloch Project, covering 217 square kilometers mineral license area in Scotland.
