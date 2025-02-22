Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,983,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,256,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,046,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,430,000 after buying an additional 134,741 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,835,000 after buying an additional 47,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,609.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,520,000 after buying an additional 1,253,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at $175,122,278.32. This represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

