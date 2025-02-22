Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) is Ativo Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ativo Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Relx makes up approximately 2.0% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Relx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:RELX opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.5586 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

