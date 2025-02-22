Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.63 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,735,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $63.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

