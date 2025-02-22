Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Passumpsic Savings Bank

Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $164.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.05 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

