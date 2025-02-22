Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Invests $402,000 in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

FXI stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

