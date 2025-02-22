Leuthold Group LLC Acquires Shares of 768,489 Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 768,489 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 90,785,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,012.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755,460 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,272,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 777,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2,505.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 702,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

NOK stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.06. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

