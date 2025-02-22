CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,272 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 59.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

