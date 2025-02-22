Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of OLED stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $140.17 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.41 and a 200-day moving average of $173.75.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.