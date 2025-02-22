Leuthold Group LLC Sells 4,057 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $75.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.