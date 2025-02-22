Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 7,975 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.79 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

