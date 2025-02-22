Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL) Shares Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 66,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 85,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Volatus Aerospace Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.94.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace Corp. provides integrated drone solutions for commercial and defense markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, and rest of Europe. The company offers drone services comprising of infrastructure inspection, mapping, survey, and imaging; public safety and defense equipment; and drone cargo and delivery solutions.

