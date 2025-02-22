YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT) Trading Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.81. Approximately 369,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 352,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 4.11% of YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF

The YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF (YBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a synthetic covered call strategy based on futures contracts against Bitcoin. The strategy aims to provide income in which gains are capped and losses are not YBIT was launched on Apr 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

