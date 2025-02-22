YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 2,226,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,653,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1807 per share. This is an increase from YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.
About YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF
The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy.
