YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 2,226,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,653,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46.

Get YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF alerts:

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1807 per share. This is an increase from YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

About YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.