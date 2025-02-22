Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PUCKU) Trading 7.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.99. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

