Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PUCKU) Trading 7.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.99. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.
Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.
About Goal Acquisitions
Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goal Acquisitions
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.