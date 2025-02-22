Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENTW) Stock Price Up 6.3% – What’s Next?

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 12,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 37,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.
Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, retailer, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. The company offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products.
