Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $9.58 Million Stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 546,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,997 shares during the quarter. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF makes up about 2.8% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.39% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIAL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $303,000. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period.

Shares of DIAL opened at $17.79 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

