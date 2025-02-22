Element Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,337,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 805,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,114,000 after buying an additional 85,763 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth $23,686,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 350.0% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $53.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

