Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

Mercer International Trading Up 16.9 %

MERC stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MERC

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.