Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mirion Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,365,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,399,000 after buying an additional 138,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,851,000 after buying an additional 147,408 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,160,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,991,000 after buying an additional 1,441,846 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after buying an additional 241,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,155,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.34 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MIR. Baird R W upgraded Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

