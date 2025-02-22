Cowa LLC Purchases 1,130 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cowa LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.