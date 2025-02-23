Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 1,390.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,103,000 after buying an additional 5,002,090 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,861,000 after buying an additional 1,090,766 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,854,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,117,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,488,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $179,189,000 after acquiring an additional 388,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.61.

APTV stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

