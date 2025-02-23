Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC decreased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

TARS opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.01. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

