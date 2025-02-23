Leuthold Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $122.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $124.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

